Members of the Leavenworth Public Works Department will hold a public meeting next week that will focus on the city’s management of stormwater.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

People will be required to wear masks to enter the building.

Deputy Public Works Director Mike Hooper said the meeting is being conducted as part of a permit process.

"Every five years, the state of Kansas issues a new stormwater discharge permit," Hooper said.

Hooper said stormwater in the city is discharged into Three-Mile Creek and Five-Mile Creek. The creeks empty into the Missouri River.

The National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Stormwater permit is issued to the city by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

City officials have to make members of the public aware of the permit and its requirements, Hooper said.

The permit requires the city meet minimum requirements of six control measures that address the water quality of stormwater runoff and streams, according to a news release from the city.

The city’s Stormwater Management Plan Program has goals of protecting people and property from floods as well as protecting and enhancing water quality.

People can find information about the Stormwater Management Plan Program and stormwater projects in the city by visiting www.leavenworthks.org/citymanager/page/stormwater-projects

