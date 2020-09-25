Former President Barack Obama announced a slate of endorsements nationally Friday, including Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla in her race against Republican Jake LaTurner in the 2nd Congressional District.

Obama also backed U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids in her re-election battle with Republican Amanda Atkins, as well as four state legislative candidates in suburban Kansas City, Kan.

"I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections from Republican assault," Obama said in a statement.

The former president did not endorse Democrat Barbara Bollier in her U.S. Senate bid against Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall.

Bollier has attempted to woo moderate voters and has been backed by a bevy of Republican officials and that strategy could have clashed with Obama’s endorsement.

In the 2nd Congressional District race, De La Isla is viewed as a strong candidate, although LaTurner, the state treasurer who unseated incumbent Steve Watkins in the primary, is viewed as the favorite.