Jason Samuel Sandberg, released last November after serving 11 years in prison for soliciting online someone he thought was a child, was arrested again Thursday in connection with that crime.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced Friday that his office just before 3 p.m. Thursday arrested Sandberg, 43, after he tried electronically to coerce an individual – whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl – to engage in sexual acts.

The arrest came after the sheriff’s office on Wednesday received information regarding the case, according to Hill.

Further details weren’t being made public. Hill said the investigation was ongoing.

Sandberg was being held without bond Friday in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the sexual exploitation of a child and the electronic solicitation of someone the defendant believes to be a child, according to jail records.

Sandberg previously was sentenced to prison in January 2008 after pleading guilty to one count of electronic solicitation, committed in 2006, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

Sandberg served prison time from Jan. 31, 2008, to Nov. 27, 2019, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

Topeka Capital-Journal archives show Sandberg’s 2006 arrest resulted from an online sting operation Topeka police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office carried out with the help of USCyberwatch.com, a Longmont, Colo.-based nonprofit group that targets online sexual predators.

Authorities said a woman from U.S. Cyberwatch.com played the role of a 13-year-old girl during the 2006 sting, in which Sandberg during online chats described sex acts he wished to perform with her. Sandberg was then arrested after driving to a house where he thought the girl lived.