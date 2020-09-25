A truck hauling various petroleum products rolled onto its side, creating an oil spill in central Leavenworth County, according to county officials.

"It was a mix of automobile oils and things of that nature," Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said of the spill.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 211th Street and McIntyre Road. Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office and Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 responded.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, told deputies he was driving the truck south on 211th Street when he accidentally went off the road. Because of a steep ditch, he was unable to drive the truck back onto the road. The truck rolled onto its passenger side after striking a culvert, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Magaha said the truck was hauling containers of motor oil, hydraulic fluid, a diesel fuel additive and grease.

He said one 55 gallon of oil split open as a result of the crash. Six five-gallon containers of hydraulic fluid split open. About six cases of the diesel fuel additive ruptured, and 24 to 30 tubes of grease ruptured.

Employees of an Olathe company called HAZMAT Response went to the scene of the crash Wednesday night and began cleaning up the area.

They worked into the early morning hours, leaving the scene because of thick fog. Magaha said representatives of the company returned later Thursday morning to resume the clean up effort.

Magaha said representatives of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will evaluate the site.

The driver was hauling for Boyd Trucking of Westwood, according to Sherley.

Magaha said the trucking company will be responsible for paying for the cleanup under state law.

