LANSING—Before the start of the school year, Lansing parents were given the option of signing up their children for in-person classes or remote instruction.

At the district’s September board of education meeting, Lansing principals were given the authority to allow students signed up for remote instruction to switch to in-person classes.

Students already had been allowed to switch from in-person classes to remote instruction. But the district’s reopening plan prevented students from switching from remote instruction to in-person classes.

During the September 14 school board meeting, Superintendent Dan Wessel asked for leeway for remote instruction students.

He said the district cannot have students switching back and forth from one day to the next.

"But we have some hardships on families," he said.

Wessel said some parents have indicated remote instruction is not working out for their children.

"It has to work for our families," he said.

About 80 percent of Lansing students signed up for in-person classes at the start of the school year.

Some school districts are using what is referred to as a hybrid model for in-person instruction. Such models allow only about half of the student body into school buildings at any one time.

However, the Lansing district is not using this type of instruction model for in-person classes. In Lansing, students who signed up for in-person instruction attend on-site classes four days a week. They all utilize remote instruction one day of the week.