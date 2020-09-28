The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 47 new community cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.

The Health Department also reported 90 new cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and two new cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

This was the Leavenworth County Health Department's first update since Friday. The department provides updates about local coronavirus cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported Monday that a total of 2,175 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic.

That number includes 861 cases involving LCF inmates, 116 cases involving USP inmates and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the 1,099 confirmed community cases in the county, 148 were active as of Monday afternoon. The Health Department also reported there were 11 active cases among LCF inmates and 116 active cases among USP inmates.

Seven Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 63 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Eleven Leavenworth County residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

More information about local coronavirus cases can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/covid.

