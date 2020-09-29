A driver was killed and another person suffered serious injuries in a crash in Tonganoxie, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday at U.S. 24-40 and Stone Creek Drive.

Gary W. Story, 83, Tonganoxie, was driving west on U.S. 24-40 in a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan. He reportedly attempted to make a left turn but the left turn arrow light was red, according to the KHP report.

The vehicle collided in the intersection with an eastbound 2019 GMC Sierra.

Story died as a result of the crash. His passenger, an 81-year-old Tonganoxie woman, suffered what are believed to be serious injuries. She was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

The other driver, a 38-year-old Tonganoxie woman, is believed to have suffered a minor injury. She was not transported by ambulance to the hospital, according to the KHP report.