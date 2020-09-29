A woman was taken to the hospital after her truck went off the road and into a creek bed near Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 11:38 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 24-40 and Hemphill Road. Authorities believe the woman was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The 20-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman was driving north on U.S. 24-40, which also is Chieftain Road, in a 2005 GMC 1500 pickup. The truck went off the road, striking a guardrail and tree before coming to rest in the creek bed, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The woman was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, to be treated for what may be serious injuries to her legs.

Deputies cited the woman for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and speeding, according to Sherley.

The investigation is said to be ongoing.