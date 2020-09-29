No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a house in Lansing, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a single-story house in the 700 block of Morgan Street.

"It's a total loss," said Joe Gates, interim chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Gates said no one was at the home when firefighters arrived.

"We had it pretty well under control in about 30 minutes or so," Gates said.

He said the roof of the house collapsed, but no one was inside the structure at the time.

Gates said about 16 members of Fire District No. 1 responded to the fire. Members of the Leavenworth Fire Department also provided assistance.