By JOHN RICHMEIER

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday.

This was the Health Department's first update since Monday. The department releases information about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 26 new cases reported on Wednesday are what Leavenworth County Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

Health Department officials also reported Wednesday that three cases that previously were counted in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other locations. This includes one case involving an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

This change impacts to the total number of positive cases recorded for Leavenworth County.

According to the Health Department, there have been 2,198 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. That number includes 860 cases involving LCF inmates, 116 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center.

Of the 1,123 community cases in the county, 157 were active as of Wednesday afternoon. There also were 10 active cases involving LCF inmates and 116 active cases involving USP inmates.

Nine Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 66 people from the county have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Eleven Leavenworth County residents have died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released an updated list of clusters of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The list did not report any clusters in Leavenworth County.

However, the Leavenworth County Health Department reported a cluster of 32 cases at the University of Saint Mary last week.

