Members of the public are invited to participate in a drive-by parade to honor residents of a nursing facility at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Leavenworth.

The parade is planned for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9. It is being organized for the residents of the Community Living Center at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center, 4101 S. Fourth St.

"These guys don’t get out at all," said Joseph Burks, chief of communications and public relations for the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

Because of the COVID-19, no visitation is allowed at the center except for virtual options.

Burks is encouraging local first responders as well as members veteran service organizations, motorcycle clubs, community groups and others to decorate their vehicles and participate in the parade. Family members of the residents of the Community Living Center also are invited.

Burks said he is trying to get the word out about the drive-by parade, which he hopes will last about 30 minutes.

"My message is share it, share it with friends and family," he said.

No sign up is necessary. The staging area will be at what is referred to as the VA campus’ lower chapel parking lot.

"We’ll get it started at 3:30," Burks said.

He said a similar event was organized a couple of weeks ago at the VA hospital in Topeka and there was an amazing response.

More information about the parade can be found on the Leavenworth VA hospital’s Facebook page @LeavenworthVAMC.

