The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths resulting from complications from COVID-19.

The deaths were reported Friday. The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The two Leavenworth County residents who died were identified as a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

"Our condolences are with the families," Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county's COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 13 Leavenworth County residents have now died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported 35 new cases of the virus in the county on Friday. This includes one new case at the University of Saint Mary and 34 of what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The newest case at USM comes a week after the Health Department reported a cluster of 32 cases at university.

The Health Department also reported Friday that a case that previously was recorded in the county had been transferred to another location. This change impacts the total number of confirmed cases recorded for Leavenworth County.

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 2,232 confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded in Leavenworth County.

That number includes 33 cases at USM, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth, 860 cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 116 cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Of the county’s 1,156 community cases, 131 were active as of Friday afternoon.

Nine Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 68 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

