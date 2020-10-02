A state Senate candidate from Leavenworth County announced that he recently recovered from COVID-19.

Willie Dove said in a news release that he has been cleared by doctors to resume campaign activities.

Dove, a Republican from rural Bonner Springs, currently represents the Basehor area in the Kansas House of Representatives. And he is running this year for a seat in the the Kansas Senate.

"While recently campaigning I felt a loss of energy and a slight fever," Dove said in a news release. "I had taken recommended safety precautions but, after visiting my doctor, I was diagnosed with COVID-19."

Dove said in the news release that he immediately self-quarantined and followed all recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His quarantine period ended Sept. 28.

Dove is running in the Kansas Senate’s 3rd District. He is challenging incumbent state Sen. Tom Holland, a Democrat from Baldwin City.

The 3rd District spans much of Leavenworth County and includes the cities of Easton, Basehor, Tonganoxie and Linwood. The district also includes a portion of Douglas County.

"It is my sincerest hope that others can learn and benefit from my journey," Dove said in a news release. "This virus is very real and can affect even those who are cautious and take precautions. I also want people to know that this disease can be beaten. I pray everyone takes it seriously and stays safe."

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR