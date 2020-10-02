No explosives were found after a Fort Leavenworth school received a bomb threat, a fort spokesman said.

The bomb threat was made at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Patton Junior High School was the target of the threat, but officials with Fort Leavenworth public schools took the precautions of evacuating all four of the district’s schools.

"They evacuated everybody," said Jeff Wingo, public affairs officer for the Fort Leavenworth garrison.

Wingo said students and staff were evacuated to designated rally points.

"Each school has a rally point and that’s where parents can pick up their students," he said.

Patton Junior High School is located near Fort Leavenworth’s main gate. Wingo said the main gate was closed for several hours and adjustments were made to other gates to help with traffic traveling on and off the military post.

Wingo said outside law enforcement agencies provided police canines to help search the school buildings.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the local bomb team also responded to the fort.

Wingo said an investigation is ongoing. Everything was back to normal at the schools on Friday.