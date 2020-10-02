The Leavenworth County Port Authority is recommending that $1.2 million of funding available from the county government be used for sewer and water service upgrades at the Tonganoxie Business Park.

Members of the Port Authority’s Board of Directors approved the recommendation when they met Wednesday.

In 2017, county commissioners agreed to provide $5 million to the city of Tonganoxie for the development of the business park.

The city did not spend all of the money. And earlier this year, Tonganoxie returned $1.7 million to the county government.

Tonganoxie officials have more work they would like to do related to the business park. But those projects are beyond the scope of the 2017 agreement the city entered into with the County Commission.

Commissioners asked the Port Authority to make a recommendation regarding how the remaining funds can be used for economic development.

The Port Authority is a quasi-governmental organization that focuses on economic development. The Port Authority’s board members are appointed by Leavenworth County and local city governments.

The Port Authority receives most of its funding through the county government.

During Wednesday’s meeting, board members reviewed funding requests from Tonganoxie as well as the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing and Basehor.

Board members approved the recommendation for $1.2 million funding for the Tonganoxie Business Park.

The recommendation will require approval from the County Commission.

Port Authority board members plan to discuss recommendations for spending the remaining $500,000 in the future.

