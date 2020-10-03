Barbara Bollier says she is running for the U.S. Senate to be a "voice of reason for the people of Kansas."

Bollier, who is the Democratic nominee in the U.S. Senate race in Kansas, visited Leavenworth on Thursday.

Bollier said Kansans need representation from a person who brings honesty and integrity and is able and willing to listen to people.

"I am a physician who is not about partisan politics," Bollier said. "I’m about improving people’s lives."

She said Kansans want people to work together in Washington, D.C.

Bollier, who lives in Mission Hills, currently serves in the state Senate and previously was a member of the Kansas House of Representatives.

She is running for what is an open U.S. Senate seat this year because of the retirement of U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.

Bollier is running against Republican candidate Roger Marshall and Libertarian Jason Buckley.

Marshall, who also is a physician, currently serves in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bollier visited Leavenworth on Thursday for what she called a lawn chair chat. She said the event, which took place at Wollman Park, allowed people to come out for a campaign event while observing social distancing and wearing masks.

Bollier, who previously was a member of the Republican Party, said the main issue she hears about from Kansans is access to affordable health care.

"We must provide health care," she said, calling it a moral obligation.

She said the loss of the Affordable Care Act would mean the removal of protections for people with preexisting conditions.

"We have nothing to replace it with so those protections will be gone," she said.

Bollier said funding for the U.S. Postal Service is important for veterans. She said many veterans are employed by the Postal Service. And many veterans rely on the mail to receive their medications.

Bollier also said she supports the Second Amendment.

"I fully support it, always have," she said.

But she said there needs to be discussion about gun safety.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR