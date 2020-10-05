Another Leavenworth County resident has died from complications from COVID-19.

The death of a woman in her 70s was reported Monday by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

"Our condolences go out to her family on the passing of their loved one," Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in an email.

A total of 14 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local coronavirus cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 33 new positive cases of the virus in the county. This number includes six new cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and one new case at the University of Saint Mary. The remaining 26 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

There have been a total of 2,265 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County, according to the Health Department.

That number includes a total of 866 cases that have involved LCF inmates, 116 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the county’s 1,182 community cases, 106 were active as of Monday afternoon.

Nine people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 71 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

