The Franklin County Health Department and Public Health Officer, Dr. Bud Ransom, will no longer be accepting forms of rapid test results, antigen test results and saliva test rests, health official said.

Results from those tests require a follow-up PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to validate the results before an individual is cleared from quarantine or isolation orders, health officials said. The health department has seen a plethora of false negative tests causing an unnecessary spread of COVID-19.

All tests administered by the FCHD and Ottawa Family Physicians are PCR tests.

The following testing locations are approved by the health department and the state:

• AdventHealth Ottawa.

• Ottawa Family Physicians Laboratory.

• Other area hospitals as determined on a case-by-case basis.