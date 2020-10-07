Leavenworth Animal Control is waiving pet adoption fees through Nov. 6.

Animal Control officials are trying to encourage people to adopt animals from the city’s shelter. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said Animal Control typically has capacity issues at the end of the summer.

Leavenworth Animal Control operates as part of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Kitchens said the shelter has 76 cats and dogs. He said 85 animals is typically considered the maximum for the facility.

"We have room for more than that," he said, but staffing becomes an issue.

While fees are being waived, other terms of an adoption agreement still apply such as having an animal spayed or neutered.

Kitchens said Animal Control officials had planned to waive fees to encourage the adoption of cats and dogs. But at this time, the center is only allowing the adoption of dogs.

Kitchens said the adoption of cats has been halted because cats at the facility are experiencing an upper respiratory infection. The facility also has stopped taking in additional cats.

No dogs at the facility have been infected.

Kitchens said he hopes Animal Control can offer the free adoption of cats as soon as possible.

Leavenworth Animal Control is located at 2019 S. Third St. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

