The Hutchison City Council on Tuesday awarded a contract to a Wichita company to rebuild Apple Lane between 17th and 30th avenues and approved an annual list of streets to receive chip seals in 2021.

Pearson Construction LLC won the Apple Lane contract for $1.215 million. The project, which includes replacing a deteriorating timber bridge with a concrete box structure, was approved by the state for a 50% funding match. The city plans to bond its half of the costs, Hutchinson city engineer Jeff Peterson advised.

Pearson’s bid was more than $684,000 or some 36% below the engineer’s $1.9 million estimate for the work and well within the $2.1 million project budget.

It was also $234,200, or about 16% lower than the next closest bid from APAC-Kansas Inc. of Hutchinson. The city also received a bid from Cornejo and Sons of Wichita of $1.725 million.

Peterson, responding to questions from the council who voice concern about the bid being so low, said while the contractor has never done work for the city before, it has a good reputation. He said the company includes several people who previously worked for Cornejo and had been under a no-compete clause with that company until recently.

"When we budgeted this it was before we had unit prices and I was being conservative," he said.

Peterson didn’t say when the project is expected to start, but it’s scheduled to be completed by August 2021.

When completed, the road, which will retain a more rural design without curb and gutter, will be capable of handling heavy truck traffic, Peterson said. But they’ll likely keep signs prohibiting heavy trucks on the route because it remains a rural residential street.

"It’s more for local traffic," he said. "K-61 is just west of there, which was built for heavier traffic."

The annual chip seal program, budgeted at about $850,000 for 2021, will focus on several northeast city neighborhoods.

The project area will include most city streets between Severance and K-61, from run from 17th north to 30th, and between Lorraine and the highway from 30th north to 43rd Avenue.

The work will also include $100,000 for repairing curb and gutter on the designated streets where water stands in the street and deteriorates the pavement, Peterson said.