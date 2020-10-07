The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported the county’s 15th COVID-19-related death.

The Health Department reported a woman in her 70s has died from complications from COVID-19. She died within the last few days.

Her death was announced on Wednesday.

"We extend our condolences to the family members and friends of this individual," Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 28 new positive cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. That includes six new cases among Lansing Correctional Facility inmates. The remaining 22 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

There have been a total of 2,293 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. That number includes 872 cases involving LCF inmates, 116 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the 1,204 community cases reported in the county, 105 were active as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Health Department.

Eight people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. Nine county residents were in the hospital Monday.

A total of 75 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

