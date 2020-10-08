A woman was killed in a horse-riding accident Thursday morning at Fort Leavenworth, according to a news release for the Army post.

Wendy Lombardi, a military veteran and patron of the Fort Leavenworth Stables program, was fatally injured when she was thrown from a horse in one of the program’s riding arenas. An investigation of the accident is ongoing.

"The Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth extend heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Lombardi’s family and anyone affected by this tragedy," fort spokesman George Marcec said in a news release.