Thirty-eight new coronavirus cases were reported Friday by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Thirty-five of the new cases in the county are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases. The remaining three new cases involve inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Leavenworth County Health Department provides updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported Friday that 2,331 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County. That total includes 875 cases involving LCF inmates, 116 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the county’s 1,239 community cases, 99 were active as of Friday afternoon. A total of 1,163 people have recovered from community cases of the virus in Leavenworth County.

Seven people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 76 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Fifteen county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

Additional information about COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/covid

