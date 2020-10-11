Winning exhibitors at the 88th Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS) earned premiums, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. The largest youth livestock show in Kansas featured 661 showmen from 93 counties, who exhibited 1,395 head of livestock, including 108 market steers, 269 breeding heifers, 153 market hogs, 174 breeding gilts, 214 market lambs, 201 breeding ewes, 140 market goats and 136 commercial doe kids. The statewide event was held Oct. 2-4 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Haven Johnson, of Assaria, received first in Senior Sheep Showmanship, second in class 13 - Southdown Breeding Ewe, second in class 4 - Southdown Market Lamb and fourth in class 12 - Southdown Breeding Ewe. Reygan Schrock, of Brookville, received fifth in class 12 - Commercial Ewe Lamb, fifth in class 5 - Commercial Ewe Lamb and ninth in class 15 - Blackface Market Lamb.

Tyra Meyer from Sylvan Grove led the grand champion market steer, a 1,360-pound Charolais entry. The steer show was sponsored by Merck Animal Health. Pre-determined cash premiums were awarded to the top five animals in both the market and breeding shows for all four species. Meyer received a $4,000 premium for her steer. The reserve champion steer, weighing 1,370 pounds, came from the crossbred division and was owned by Wesley Denton, of Blue Rapids, who received $2,000. Third overall, worth $1,000, went to the champion Chianina steer, owned by Thade Combs, of Hutchinson. Placing fourth overall and earning a $750 premium was the champion Angus, exhibited by Nick Siemens, from Towanda. Fifth went to the reserve champion crossbred, owned by Rilee McGraw, of Garden City, who earned $500.

McKenna Richardson, of Eureka, owned the supreme champion in the breeding heifer show, sponsored by Merck Animal Health. Richardson was awarded a $1,000 premium for her Limousin entry. Reserve supreme went to a Chianina heifer, earning $750, shown by Darla Fesmire, of Bartlett. Third overall, which earned $500, went to the champion Percentage Simmental led by Abby Wood, of Leavenworth. Kelsey Theis, also from Leavenworth, exhibited the champion Angus heifer that received fourth overall and $400. The fifth overall heifer, earning $300, was the reserve Percentage Simmental led by Lauren Aust, from La Cygne.

In the senior beef showmanship division, Wesley Denton, from Blue Rapids, was champion showman. Reserve went to Jody Mead, of McPherson. In the intermediate division, Jase Beltz, from Canton, was named champion showman. Ava Jane Combs from Hutchinson was reserve. The champion showman in the junior division was Peyton Baalman of Quinter. Reserve was awarded to Aubree McCurry from Hutchinson.

Jenna DeRouchey of Wamego guided her 263-pound dark crossbred barrow to the grand champion market hog title, which earned her $2,000. A 259-pound dark crossbred owned by Brenden Anderson, of Caney, was reserve grand champion hog. Anderson’s entry garnered a $1,500 premium. The show was sponsored by Seaboard Foods. Third overall, worth $1,000, went to Hayden Englert, of Washington, with his Yorkshire barrow. Tayte Leck of Neodesha owned the champion light AOB barrow that placed fourth overall and earned $750. Fifth overall, earning a $500 premium, was the reserve champion Yorkshire exhibited by Jack Gilliam of Washington.

An entry from the light AOB division, owned by Abi Lillard, of Abilene, was named supreme champion in the gilt show, also sponsored by Seaboard Foods. Lillard received a $750 premium for the gilt. McKinley Sutton of Uniontown exhibited the reserve supreme, a commercial gilt worth $600. Third overall and earning $500 was the reserve commercial gilt owned by Chase Lillard, of Abilene. In fourth was the Spot champion, which garnered $350 and was exhibited by James DeRouchey, of Wamego. Brody Nemecek, of Iola, exhibited the fifth overall gilt, which was the reserve champion light AOB. The gilt earned a $250 premium.

Brooklynn Kerr from Dodge City was named champion in senior swine showmanship. The reserve champion was Kyanna Lankton of Le Roy. In the intermediate division, Calla Higbie from Quenemo was awarded the champion title. Reserve was Kyser Nemecek from Iola. Marley Sutton from Uniontown was named champion in the junior division. The reserve champion was McKinley Sutton of Uniontown.

Bryan Boggs, of Buhler, exhibited the grand champion market lamb, a 152-pound entry from the blackface division that earned a $2,000 premium. The market lamb show was sponsored by Cargill. The reserve grand champion market lamb, a 138-pound blackface, was shown by Tyra Meyer of Sylvan Grove. The lamb earned $1,000. Third overall, also from the blackface division, was owned by Jillian Keller of Piqua, and garnered $900. A blackface lamb exhibited by Lakyn Rookstool of Wamego was chosen as fourth overall and brought $600. Cody Coen of Elkhart exhibited the fifth overall market lamb, a Southdown earning $300.

The supreme registered breeding ewe, garnering a $500 premium, was the champion Southdown ewe, shown by Becca Paine from Hutchinson. The reserve supreme champion ewe was the champion Hampshire, led by Hannah Whetstone of Howard, who received a $300 premium. Third overall, worth $200, was the champion Dorset ewe owned by Emma Knappenberger from Olathe. The reserve champion Hampshire and fourth overall registered breeding ewe, earning $100, was shown by Brynn Boggs of Buhler. Maylee Reece from Lakin led the champion AOB, which finished fifth overall and received a $50 premium.

A ewe led by Clay Brillhart of Fort Scott took supreme champion honors in the commercial breeding ewe show. Brillhart’s ewe garnered a $500 premium. Owning the reserve supreme, worth $400, was Lakyn Rookstool of Wamego. The third overall commercial ewe, earning $300, was exhibited by Brynn Boggs of Buhler. A ewe led by Sadie Marchiano of Fort Scott claimed fourth overall and earned $200. Fifth overall was a commercial ewe exhibited by Clay Brillhart from Fort Scott, who received a $100 premium. Cargill sponsored both breeding ewe shows.

Haven Johnson from Assaria was awarded senior sheep showmanship honors, with Jillian Keller, Piqua, in reserve. Top showman in the intermediate division was Kynlee Dressler, Eudora. Emery Yoho, Yates Center, followed in reserve. In junior showmanship, Carleigh Abeldt, Herington, was champion showman. Reserve honors went to Coyler Williams, Lyons.

Lakyn Rookstool of Wamego showed the 69-pound grand champion market goat, which earned a $2,000 premium. The reserve champion market goat was a 107-pound entry exhibited by Erin Johnson, Towanda. Johnson earned a $1,000 premium. The market goat show was sponsored by Cargill. The third overall market goat, worth $750, was led by Jaci Falkenstein, Oswego. Mason Rookstool of Wamego showed the fourth overall market goat, which earned $500. Placing fifth overall and earning $400 was another entry from Erin Johnson of Towanda.

Raine Garten of Abilene showed the supreme champion commercial doe kid, for which she earned a $750 premium. Kenna Cooley of Louisburg exhibited the reserve supreme champion doe, worth $500. Third overall went to an entry from London Hilton of Eureka, which was worth $400. Chosen for fourth was a commercial doe owned by Jaci Falkenstein of Oswego that earned $300. Fifth overall, worth $200, was a doe shown by Mason Rookstool of Wamego. Cargill also sponsored the commercial doe kid show.

In senior goat showmanship, champion showman went to Kara Riffel, Westmoreland, and Raine Garten of Abilene claimed reserve. Crayton Deters of St. George won the intermediate showmanship division, with Brynn Boggs of Buhler coming in second. In the junior showmanship division, Abigail Morales of Garden City took champion showman honors, with Jayton Bogdahn, Moline, earning reserve.

KJLS presented $17,600 in scholarships to 11 exhibitors. Receiving a $2,500 scholarship was Lawson Collins of Chanute. Kara Riffel of Westmoreland was awarded a $2,000 scholarship. Students receiving $1,800 stipends were Rachel Sebesta of Wilson and Madison Vaught from McLouth. Three students received $1,500 scholarships, including Clay Brillhart, Fort Scott; Clay Pelton, Paradise; and Elizabeth Wright, Olsburg; Kylie Fox, Marquette; Abi Lillard, Abilene; Regan Stramel, Winona; and Baylee Wulfkuhle, Berryton, each received a $1,250 scholarship. Since the inception of the KJLS scholarship program in 1993, a total of 348 exhibitors have been awarded $490,500.

The LEAD Challenge allowed exhibitors to learn about current industry issues and apply that information in a competitive environment. All those entered in the challenge participated in the LEAD Listen & Learn, showmanship, skills stations and interviews. Exhibitors placing first through fifth in the senior division were Clay Brillhart, Fort Scott; Lane Higbie, Quenemo; Rachel Sebesta, Wilson; Noah Goss, Kanopolis; and Kara Riffel, Westmoreland. First through fifth in the intermediate division were, in order of finish, Calla Higbie, Quenemo; TJ Mills, Grenola; Addison Green Russell, Downs; Isabel Wright, Olsburg; and Whitley Frost, Esbon. In the junior division, first through fifth were Molly Hill, Baldwin; Katherine Bormann, Manhattan; Ruby Hill, Baldwin; Kealie Bryant, Garden City; and McKinley Sutton, Uniontown.

A team from Kansas State University (K-State) won first place in the senior college competition at the Mid-America Classic Judging Contest, held in conjunction with KJLS. A team from Texas Tech University took second. Trace Mulligan with K-State was the top scoring senior college individual. He was followed by Skyler Scotten, also from K-State. Butler Community College (BCC) won the sophomore division in the junior college contest, with Hutchinson Community College (HCC) finishing second. High individuals in the junior college sophomore contest were Paige Miller with BCC in first and Kyler Vernon, also with BCC, in second. A team from BCC also won the freshman division, while a team from Redlands Community College placed second. Kasey Johnson from HCC outscored all other freshmen. The second place freshman was Brody Nemecek from BCC.

The Kansas Livestock Association and Kansas State University serve as major show sponsors. In addition to Cargill, Merck Animal Health and Seaboard Foods, other sponsors included Kansas Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Financial Services, Friends of KJLS, the Kansas Department of Agriculture and American AgCredit. In addition to these groups, volunteers from across the state also help organize and put on the show.