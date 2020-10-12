Registration deadline Tuesday

People have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to register to vote ahead of the November election. And early voting will begin Wednesday, according to the county clerk.

People will be able to vote in advance at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St.

With the exception of an entrance that allows people access to the County Treasurer’s Office, doors to the courthouse remain locked during the coronavirus pandemic.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said her office will post signs at courthouse entrances with a phone number people can call to be escorted into the building to vote.

Beginning Wednesday, people will be able to vote in advance at the courthouse during regular business hours, which are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Advance voting will end at noon Nov. 2, which is the day before the election.

The Clerk’s Office also will be sponsoring early voting opportunities later this month in Basehor and Tonganoxie.

People will be able to vote in advance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Basehor United Methodist Church, 18660 158th St., according to the county government’s website.

People also will be able to vote in advance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 910 E. First St. in Tonganoxie.

Klasinski said her office will begin mailing out advance ballots Wednesday to people who have requested them.

“We’ll take them to the post office on Wednesday morning,” Klasinski said.

Oct. 27 will be the last day people can request to have advance ballots mailed to them.

People can return these ballots through the mail. In order to be counted, the ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and be received at the County Clerk’s Office no later than Nov. 7.

The Clerk's Office also has set up five drop boxes for ballots around Leavenworth County.

One of the drop boxes is located outside of the Leavenworth County Courthouse. Another is located in a parking lot across the street from Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St. There also is a ballot drop box at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace. The other two ballot drop boxes are located at the Basehor Community Library, 1400 158th St., and the county government annex at 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie.

People also can drop off advance ballots at any polling location on Election Day.

Klasinski said anyone who previously registered to vote but has since moved or changed his or her name will need to register again ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

An election information page, www.leavenworthcounty.gov/elections, has been created on the county government’s website.

