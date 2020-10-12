Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Ottawa Fire, LOH Fire, Franklin County EMS and Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to 529 N. Oak on a report of a structure fire.

Ottawa Fire confirmed a working structure fire while responding to the address due to heavy smoke in the area. Units arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the northeast corner of a single-story wood frame structure.

All occupants were out of the home when units arrived. Significant fire/heat and smoke damage was evident throughout the structure.

The fire is still under investigation, according to information released by Ottawa Fire Chief Tim Matthias.