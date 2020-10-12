The Kansas School Superintendents Association has named Goddard Unified School District 256’s Justin Henry as the recipient of its 2021 Kansas Superintendent of the Year award.

The organization picked Henry from a group of finalists that included Topeka USD 501 superintendent Tiffany Anderson, Haysville USD 261 superintendent John Burke and Maize USD 266 superintendent Chad Higgins. The finalists had spent the past two weeks interviewing with a committee from the organization.

Henry has been superintendent in USD 265 since 2011.

The last Shawnee County superintendent to win the award was former Seaman USD 345 superintendent Mike Mathes in 2012.