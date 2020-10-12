The Leavenworth County Interfaith Community of Hope, which operates a homeless shelter, is scheduled to remain under quarantine until Oct. 22, a spokeswoman for the shelter said.

People at the center, which is located in Leavenworth, were placed under quarantine for two weeks after someone tested positive last week for the coronavirus.

Sister Vickie Perkins with Interfaith Community of Hope said some of the residents of the shelter have been moved to other locations during their quarantine. But five of the residents remained under quarantine at the shelter on Monday.

"We’re not taking anybody else in until after the 22nd," she said.

Even though they also are under quarantine, Perkins and several other staff members are permitted to travel back and forth from home and work so they can continue to operate the facility for the residents who have remained there.

"We were very fortunate, we went like six months without anybody being infected," she said.

On Monday, the Leavenworth County Health Department reported 43 new positive cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The new cases in the county are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Leavenworth County Health Department provides updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported there have been a total of 2,374 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. That number includes 875 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 116 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the county’s 1,282 community cases, 119 were active as of Monday afternoon.

Seven people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 76 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Fifteen Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR