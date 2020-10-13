A final draft of a comprehensive plan for Leavenworth County has been posted online.

This draft already has been presented to members of the Leavenworth County Planning Commission. And the plan will be formally presented to the Board of County Commissioners on Oct. 28, according to Krystal Voth, planning and zoning director for the county.

The document, which has been put together by the consulting firm Ochsner Hare and Hare, includes a future land use plan for the county which identifies areas for residential development as well as what is referred to as mixed use development. Mixed use can include retail, service, office and industrial uses. The land use plan includes different categories of residential use including mixed residential, which allows for single family and multifamily developments. There also are residential categories for three units per acre, a 2.5-acre minimum requirement for lot sizes and a five-acre minimum lot requirement.

The plan also incorporates an earlier land use plan for what is known as the County Road 1 corridor south of Tonganoxie.

While the published plan is referred to as the final draft, there still could be some changes, according to Voth.

In fact, members of the Planning Commission recommended a couple of minor changes, such as the addition of a glossary of terms, when the plan was presented to them last week.

Voth said the final draft "is the document that we’re taking forward for approval by the Board of the County Commissioners." She said the changes requested by the Planning Commission will be made before the document is formally presented to the BOCC.

While the plan will be discussed by county commissioners Oct. 28, they have had copies of the document for several weeks.

Once the plan is approved, it will serve as a guiding document for the county government.

"It’s a document we’ll refer to for all land development in Leavenworth County," Voth said.

But Voth said this does not mean the document will be set in stone.

"There may be amendments to it going forward," she said.

She said the drafters of the comprehensive plan are forecasting for the county for the next 20 years, but no one knows for sure what will happen.

The final draft of the Leavenworth County Comprehensive Plan can be found online at www.lvcountyplan.com

People who have questions about the plan can send an email to compplan@leavenworthcounty.gov or call Voth at 913-684-0461.

The city of Leavenworth also is in the process of putting together a comprehensive plan for the city.

Julie Hurley, director of planning and community development for the city, said public engagement opportunities will be organized for the comprehensive plan. The final document for the city’s comprehensive plan may be ready in January.

The firm Shockey Consulting is working on the city’s plan.

