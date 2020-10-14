A driver was killed when she was thrown from a vehicle during a rollover accident in Leavenworth, a police official said.

The crash was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday at Wilson Avenue and Marion Street.

Courtney Shearer, 23, Leavenworth, was driving north on Wilson Avenue in a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer. Police believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said Shearer may have had trouble navigating a curve. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck a utility pole and overturned several times.

Shearer was ejected from the vehicle.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene," Kitchens said.

Kitchens said police will try to determine the speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Members of the Leavenworth Police Department’s Traffic Unit also will try to determine if impairment was a factor.