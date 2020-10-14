The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported on Wednesday that two Leavenworth County residents, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, recently died from complications from COVID-19.

"Our condolences are with the families," Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 17 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported 17 new positive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The Health Department also reported that seven positive cases that previously were counted in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other locations. This impacts the total number of cases recorded for Leavenworth County.

The Health Department reports there have been 2,383 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. That number includes 874 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 116 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 1,292 community cases, 103 were active as of Wednesday afternoon.

Six people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 79 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

