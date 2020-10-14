The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, arguably the country’s most powerful business organization, endorsed Republican candidate Jake LaTurner Wednesday.

LaTurner, currently the Kansas State Treasurer, is running in the 2nd Congressional District against Democrat Michelle De La Isla.

"In difficult times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation," said U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue in a statement. "As our nation faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Jake LaTurner.

"He has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Jake and looks forward to partnering with him in the future," said Donohue.

This is not the first endorsement of LaTurner by a business group. Earlier this year, the National Federation of Independent Business, the largest small business association in the U.S., also endorsed him.

"Small businesses are the heart of our economy," LaTurner wrote in a Facebook post celebrating that endorsement. "When I'm in Congress, I will support policies that will jump-start our economy, increase take home pay and get Kansas small businesses growing again."

The endorsement by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce comes as the organization, which traditionally endorses Republicans, have broken ranks this election cycle with endorsements of Democrats. Most notably in Kansas, the group endorsed Rep. Sharice Davids who represents the 3rd Congressional District.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had pressed and inquired Chamber of Commerce officials on the Democratic endorsements, according to the New York Times.

The chamber has been making a concerted effort in its endorsements to try to spur bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, the Times had reported.