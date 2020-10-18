PRATT — A four-member team of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries serving in Pratt is reaching out to community members through Facebook to offer their volunteer services.

"We are missionaries serving in Pratt who want to help you find your family history! Our service is absolutely free," Elder Chase Tingen state in a recent Facebook post.

Previously, the team posted a Facebook offer of volunteer help for around-the-house chores, including yard work and heavy lifting, according to Elder Tingen, whose home base is Payson, UT.

"We offered our free services and a lot of people reached out," Elder Tingen said, estimating the missionary group had assisted 15 to 20 households in the Pratt area this past month.

"People seem really happy that we’re going around helping out in the community,’ Elder Tingen said. "They appreciate our willingness to serve them."

Serving in Pratt with Elder Tingen are Elders Devin Weeks of Cache Valley, UT, Dustin Loomis of Ogden, UT, and Davis Tovey of Pleasant Grove, UT.

Elder Tingen said that one family in Pratt has already been assisted with genealogy research.

"We recently helped a family find records about their father," Elder Tingen said. "They were really excited and very thankful we were able to help them."

Genealogy research is done through the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints official website, familysearch.org, which is free to use, according to Elder Tingen.

As missionaries, the team members, ages 18 to 20, are commited to a higher charge.

"We teach people about the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and help them develop a personal relationship with Him," Elder Weeks said.

The team of missionaries come from varied backgrounds, according to Elder Weeks, who said some have grown up in the LDS faith and some are converts. The missionaries serve two-year deployments in Kansas, which will vary from six weeks to nine months, rotating to communities as needed, Weeks said.

Tingen may be contacted for information about help with work chores, family history research at 620-770-9339.