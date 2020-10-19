The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 47 new cases of the coronavirus in the county on Monday.

This number includes cases that were confirmed over the weekend.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates of local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 47 new cases reported Monday includes three cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The remaining 44 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Health Department reports there have been a total of 2,468 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic. That number includes 879 cases involving inmates at LCF, 116 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the 1,372 community cases that have been reported in the county, 106 were active as of Monday afternoon.

Five people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 82 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Seventeen Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

The 14-day average rate of positive results for coronavirus testing in Leavenworth County was 6.38% as of Sunday, according to a COVID-19 page on the Leavenworth County government's website.

This was an increase from the 5.09% average positive test rate that was reported a week earlier.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab issued a statement Monday in which he reiterated guidance regarding voting in the upcoming election and mask requirements.

Schwab stated people should be allowed to vote in person in Kansas regardless of whether they wear masks.

According to a news release from Schwab's office, the Kansas Constitution establishes only three criteria for qualifying people to vote. They are age, citizenship and residence.

The election is Nov. 3. Early voting has started.

Schwab issued a similar statement regarding masks ahead of the August primary election.

While voters may not be required to wear masks, Schwab encourages people to follow the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols of health professionals.

