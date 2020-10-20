MANHATTAN — Dry weather statewide provided almost seven full days that were suitable for fieldwork. This is working well for harvesting corn, milo and soybeans, as well as for planting wheat. But the wheat does need rain.

Alfalfa

Alfalfa hay production is down 33% and area for production is down by 16% from last year. Yield of 3.20 tons per acre is down 0.80 ton from 2019. All other hay production is up 4% and area for harvest is up 33% from last year.

Canola

Canola production is forecast at 5.73 million pounds, down 72% from last year. Acreage for harvest is forecast at 3,000 acres, down 16,000 acres from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 1,910 pounds per acre, up 820 pounds per acre from 2019.

Corn

As of Oct. 18, three-quarters of Kansas corn was harvested. This is ahead of last year’s 58% harvested crop and 69% five-year average. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, Kansas’ 2020 corn production is forecast at 788 million bushels, down 2% from last year's production. Area to be harvested for grain, at 5.75 million acres, is down 4% from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 137 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from last year.

South central and central Kansas rules in the corn harvest thus far, at 93%. Southwestern Kansas is pulling in at 84%, north central at 68% and northeast Kansas at 72%.

Cotton

Most of the cotton bolls are now open. Harvest is ahead of last year, 6% this year – ahead of 3% last year. The cotton condition is rated 3% very poor, 12% poor, 40% fair, 40% good and 5% excellent. Cotton production is forecast at 320,000 bales, up 14% from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 195,000 acres, is up 44,000 acres from 2019. Yield is forecast at 788 pounds per acre, down 102 pounds per acre from a year ago.

Soybeans and sorghum

Almost all the soybeans are dropping leaves, with 64% harvested, well ahead of 27% last year and 35% average. Sorghum is 95% mature, ahead of last year’s 84%. Almost 50% is harvested. As for the soybean and sorghum crop, only 13% was poor or very poor.

Sorghum for grain is forecast at 237 million bushels, up 16% from last year. Area for harvest, at 2.76 million acres, is up 15% from 2019. Yield is forecast at 86 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at 209 million bushels, up 12% from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.75 million acres, is 6% above 2019. Yield is forecast at 44 bushels per acre, up 2.5 bushels from last year.

Sunflowers

A little more than one-third of Kansas sunflowers were harvested. This is ahead of 24% last year and 22% average. All sunflower production is forecast at 101 million pounds, up 74% from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 69,000 acres, is up 26,700 acres from 2019. Yield is forecast at 1,467 pounds per acre, up 93 pounds per acre from a year ago. Of the acres for harvest, non-oil sunflowers account for 18,000 acres and oil sunflowers account for 51,000 acres

Wheat

For the week ending Oct. 18, 84% of Kansas wheat was planted. This was ahead of last year’s 73%. More than 60% has emerged. This is ahead of 46% both for last year and the average.

In northwest Kansas, 92% of wheat was planted, compared to 93% in the southwest, 89% in west central, 80% in north central and 77% in south central. As for emerged wheat, northwest Kansas rules with 82%, with the rest of the state lagging behind. Western Kansas comes in at about 73%, with north central at 44%, central at 64% and south central at 49%. Only 17% of the wheat has emerged in southeastern Kansas.

All statistics are based on Oct. 19 and Oct. 1 USDA Farm Service Agency and Kansas State University Extension Service statistics.