Ottawa USD 290 students will be returning to full-time in-person learning.

The elementary school students return Monday. The middle school students come back on Nov. 2 and high school on Nov. 9, which begins the second quarter.

Ottawa Superintendent Dr. Ryan Cobbs parents should have received information from the schools dealing the transitions that will need to occur and any changes in processes to ensure that our schools remain safe for all of our students and staff during these uncertain times.

"We will continue to monitor this situation closely while ensuring that while in our buildings our students and staff will be wearing masks, routinely sanitizing their hands, and disinfecting their areas and spaces," Cobbs said. "Our custodial staff will also continue a very detailed cleaning regimen of our entire building space."

Cobbs said the district realizes there may be some inconveniences to the changes.

"Some of you may be dealing with teacher transitions," he said. "We recognize that this is uncomfortable and inconvenient, however, in order for us to maintain appropriate class sizes while still providing a remote environment for learning, it is a course of action that we felt was needed."

Cobbs said this move will help bring some normalcy to students lives.

"We are incredibly excited for a return to something more "normal" in a year when life has been anything but," Cobbs said. "We are excited to get our students into a classroom and get them back into a routine of learning.

"We are also very grateful for your patience and work in helping us with the hybrid model that was put in place. We could not have been able to do it without incredible parents, grandparents, and the many others who helped take care of our kiddos these first weeks of the 2020-21 school year."

The first quarter of the year students have been either learning remotely or a hybrid model where they met in-person for three hours per day.