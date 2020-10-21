The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported another death related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that a man from Leavenworth County recently died from complications from COVID-19. He was in his 70s.

He is the 18th Leavenworth County resident to die from complications from COVID-19.

"Our condolences go out to his family on the passing of their loved one," Stephanie Sloop said in a news release.

Sloop is a spokeswoman for Leavenworth County’s COVID-19 response team.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the county on Wednesday. One of the cases involves an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The other 22 cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Health Department also reported that one community case that previously was counted in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This change impacts the total number of cases reported for Leavenworth County.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that there have been 2,490 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. This number includes 880 cases involving LCF inmates, 116 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the county’s 1,393 community cases, 107 were active Wednesday afternoon.

Seven people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 85 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR