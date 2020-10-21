A maintenance project for the Centennial Bridge is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Centennial Bridge stretches across the Missouri River from Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Work for the maintenance project will include cleaning and painting the interior tie girders. The work will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, and completion is expected in mid to late December.

Traffic will be controlled using single lane closures and a flagging operation, signage and traffic cones. All lanes on the bridge should be open outside of the work hours.

Clarkson Construction Co. of Kansas City, Missouri, is the contractor for the $415,000 project.