Area residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of prescription drugs they no longer need as local law enforcement agencies participate in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Various collection sites will be set up in the area.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office will have a collection site at the CVS Pharmacy in Leavenworth, 390 Limit St.

The Lansing Police Department will have a collection site set up at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace. And the Basehor Police Department will have a collection site at the Basehor police station, 14610 Parallel Road, according to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website.

The DEA coordinates National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events.

Sherley said Take Back Day events provide people with a safe way to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer want.

"They’re not going into the water system," Sherley said. "They’re not being taken by people they’re not prescribed to."

In the past, Take Back Day events have taken place in April and October. But there was no Take Back Day event in April this year.

Sherley said this may result in a large number of unused prescription drugs being turned in on Saturday.

People who are unable to visit a collection site Saturday have the option of dropping off their unwanted prescription drugs at the Justice Center in Leavenworth. The Sheriff’s Office maintains a drop box at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St., that can be accessed during normal business hours.

The Sheriff’s Office also maintains a drop box for unwanted prescription drugs at the county government annex in Tonganoxie, 725 Laming Road.

The Leavenworth Police Department has participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events in the past. But citing the coronavirus pandemic and the availability of drop boxes in the area, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said Police Department officials have elected not to participate in Saturday’s event.

