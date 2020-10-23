The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 28 new cases reported in the county on Friday include one case involving an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth. The remaining 27 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Health Department also reported Friday that a case that previously was counted in Leavenworth County was transferred to another location. This change impacts the total number of cases reported for Leavenworth County.

A total of 2,517 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic. That number includes 880 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 117 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the 1,419 community cases in the county, 101 were active as of Friday afternoon, according to the Health Department.

Six Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 86 people from the county have been hospitalized because of the COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Eighteen Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

