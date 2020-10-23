Leavenworth Animal Control has resumed the adoption of cats, the police chief said.

The animal shelter had halted cat adoptions and stopped taking in additional cats earlier this month because cats at the facility were experiencing an upper respiratory infection.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said Animal Control resumed cat adoptions Wednesday morning.

Animal Control operates as part of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Pet adoption fees at Animal Control are being waived through at least Nov. 6.