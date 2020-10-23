After experiencing temperatures in the 80s on Thursday, local residents could see frost Saturday morning.

And there even is a chance for snow early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

"It’s Kansas, and it’s fall," Kim Buchanan said when explaining the changing weather.

Buchanan is the deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

The NWS has issued a freeze warning from 11 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Leavenworth County.

A NWS forecast for the city of Leavenworth is predicting widespread frost before 10 a.m. Saturday. The high temperature Saturday is expected to be around 47 degrees.

The high Sunday is expected to be around 45 degrees.

There is a chance for rain and snow showers during the early morning hours on Monday and then a chance for snow later in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

However, Buchanan said there is uncertainty about snowfall next week.

"The uncertainty is really high on that," she said.

