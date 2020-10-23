The cities of Leavenworth and Lansing each will be hosting free trunk-or-treat events this weekend.

Leavenworth’s trunk-or-treat event is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Sportsfield Recreation Complex, 2100 Ottawa St.

Nancy Baker, recreation supervisor for the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said 35 volunteers will be handing out treats during the event. She said many of the volunteers represent local businesses or nonprofit organizations. But some are individuals or families who wanted to participate.

The people who will be handing out candy will be wearing masks and gloves. Baker said other measures, such as social distancing, are being taken to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

"We put a lot of thought into the safety of the event," she said.

People who attend the event are encouraged to also wear masks. Masks will be available upon request.

People who are attending the event are asked to enter the Sportsfield parking lot from Ottawa Street.

Baker said organizers are preparing for about 1,000 children, but she is uncertain about how many to expect.

"We haven’t had a special event in about eight months," she said.

In the past, the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department has hosted a Haunted Depot event in October. But that event will not take place this year.

More information about Leavenworth’s trunk-or-treat event can be found on the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org

The city of Lansing will host a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event from 4:30-6:30 p.m., or until supplies run out, Saturday in the parking lot of the Lansing Community Library, 730 First Terrace.

Staff members of several city departments will hand out candy and other Halloween-themed items as those in attendance remain in their vehicles, according to Ken Miller, public information officer for the city of Lansing.

Those in attendance will follow a designated route, entering the parking lot from First Terrace and passing by the south and west sides of the library building before exiting onto Lansing Lane.

Equipment from city departments will be on display for people who are waiting in line for the drive-thru trunk-or-treat event.

Miller said there is the potential for a significant turnout for the event.

"There aren’t that many events around," he said.

The drive-thru trunk-or-treat is replacing Lansing’s Fall Festival and Spooky Center this year.

More information about Lansing’s drive-thru trunk-or-treat event can be found on the city’s website, www.lansing.ks.us

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR