Leavenworth County Register of Deeds Stacy Driscoll is facing a challenger, TerriLois Mashburn, in this year’s election.

Early voting has started. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The Leavenworth Times asked each candidate the same questions. Here are their responses.

Stacy Driscoll

Age: 54

Political party: Democratic

Occupation: Leavenworth County register of deeds

Political experience: 20 years serving as the register of deeds

TerriLois Mashburn

Age: 62

Political party: Republican

Occupation: Insurance sales

Political experience: Kansas state representative, legislative aide for Kansas state representative, precinct committeewoman

Why are you running for register of deeds?

Driscoll: To continue my service and dedication to the citizens of Leavenworth County. My staff and I are committed to providing excellent customer service while safeguarding and preserving citizens’ vital documents. I love my job.

Mashburn: A citizen’s duty is to expose abuse in public office. After 20 unchallenged years, the current officeholder has lost her way seeking personal gain over taxpayers’ interests. I am the solution.

What are the most important issues facing the Leavenworth County Register of Deeds Office?

Driscoll: Providing additional online services that are cost effective to the public. Being fiscally responsible while trying to modernize technology in order to enhance customer service without impacting taxpayers.

Mashburn: To regain taxpayers’ trust and protect citizens from favoritism, nepotism, secret transactions, hidden agendas and unwarranted surveillance to create an office of integrity and promote a respectful working environment.

Why are you the best candidate for the position?

Driscoll: Stability, knowledge and lifelong resident of Leavenworth County. Citizens deserve someone who knows the business and is dedicated to the community. I have 15 years in the land title industry and 20 years as the register of deeds, possessing the knowledge and experience that are necessary for my position.

Mashburn: With extensive administrative experience, I am committed to selfless public service and servant leadership that restores the respect of taxpayers, coworkers and other departments along with restoring fiscal responsibility.