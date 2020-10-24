Local law enforcement agencies will participate in a statewide campaign to focus on seat belt usage, particularly around schools.

The enforcement campaign will run from Monday through Friday, according to officials with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and Leavenworth Police Department.

During what is referred to as the Ticket or Treat campaign, officers plan to be extra vigilant as they patrol around schools. And local law enforcement officials are warning residents that officers will issue citations to those who do not comply with the law.

"In the health field, they talk about making sure children have received their immunizations to prevent deadly diseases," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in a news release. "But what many parents don’t think about is that wearing a seat belt properly is the best prevention of serious injury or death in a vehicle."

According to the 2019 Kansas observational seat belt survey, children are more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing a seat belt. If the driver is buckled up, about 97% of the children are restrained. If the driver is not buckled up, only about 30% of the observed children were restrained, according to a news release from local law enforcement officials.

The upcoming traffic safety campaign leads up to Halloween. Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley is asking drivers to watch for trick-or-treaters on roadways and in neighborhoods on Halloween. The undersheriff also is asking parents to make sure costumes are visible in low light situations.

The Lansing Police Department and Basehor Police Department also will be participating in the upcoming campaign, according to officials with those departments.

More data about seat belt usage in Kansas and state seat belt laws can be found on the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office website, www.ktsro.org

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR