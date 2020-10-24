Sentencing has been continued again for a man who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of an employee at a halfway house in Leavenworth.

Sentencing for Cameron J. Walton had been scheduled for Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. But District Judge Gerald Kuckelman continued the sentencing to Nov. 4 because a presentencing report needs to be updated.

Walton, 38, pleaded guilty in December to a charge of attempted second-degree murder. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons contracts with Geo Reentry Services, which operates the Grossman Center as a reentry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

The attempted murder charge stemmed from an attack by Walton on an employee of the Grossman Center. The incident occurred on the day Walton was scheduled to be released from the center.

During a hearing last month, Walton’s attorney, Clinton Lee, objected to how a prior federal conviction and two convictions in Missouri were being applied to the defendant’s criminal history in a presentencing report. How these crimes are classified impacts the defendant’s criminal history score. And the score can impact the length of Walton’s prison sentence.

Kuckelman continued the sentencing last month so he could review the matter.

As part of a plea agreement, Walton and prosecutors agreed to recommend a 12-year prison sentence. But Walton has expressed concern that Kuckelman may not follow this recommendation and impose a lengthier sentence.

Kuckelman has said he is not bound by the terms of the plea agreement.

In court Friday, Kuckelman ruled in favor of the defense objections to the criminal history.

"I think that is going to change the defendant’s criminal history," Kuckelman said.

The judge said a new presentencing report is needed to reflect the changes.

