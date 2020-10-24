The Amber Alert connected to a Leavenworth County homicide has ended, according to the Twitter account for the Kansas Amber Plan.

The suspect has been apprehended and the two girls who were the subject of the Amber Alert are safe.

The alert was issued this afternoon after deputies with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office discovered a homicide scene on Hillside Road near Lansing.

Two boys were found dead at the residence, and two girls, ages 7 and 3 were missing.

Authorities began looking for the suspect, who was identified as Donny Jackson, 40, according to the Amber Alert released through the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Twitter account for the Kansas Amber Alert plan reported shortly before 7 p.m. that the suspect had been located in Oklahoma and the two girls had been found.

The Facebook page for the KBI reported the children were safe.