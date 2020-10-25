Hutchinson Clinic announces its newest OB/GYN physician, Dr. Johanna Agustin, who has relocated per practice from Wichita.

Dr. Agustin has been practicing in Kansas for 15 years and has taken on a role as a part-time faculty member at the University of Kansas Medical School to train future OB/GYN physicians.

"Dr. Agustin is respected throughout the region," Hutchinson Clinic CEO Mike Heck said

"Women, children and their families will benefit from her experience and personal approach to care, and our team will benefit from her expertise and professionalism."

Most recently, Dr. Agustin acted as a member of the Hutch Clinic team on a shift basis, which led her to pursue a full-time role in the OB/GYN department.

She is passionate about being an advocate for women’s health and is looking forward to serving women throughout Hutchinson and Reno County.

"When I went to medical school, I was drawn to OB/GYN because of the opportunity to be present during moments of happiness for people, in addition to being a source of support during tough times," Dr. Agustin said. "I just absolutely fell in love with this area of healthcare."

Dr. Agustin is now accepting new patients. Call (620) 669-2500 or visit HutchClinic.com to schedule a visit.

***

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced the following promotions at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, all effective Oct. 4.

Cassandra Richardson has been promoted to Storekeeper Specialist, Rachel Pittser has been promoted to Corrections Supervisor I, and Ryan Reau has been promoted to Corrections Supervisor.

***

Shirley Higgins, 86, was presented with a We Kan! Award on Oct. 12 at the City Jail Museum in McCracken. Family and friends were in attendance for the surprise ceremony.

The presentation was made by Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe of the Kansas Sampler Foundation. The Inman-based non-profit has been choosing 10 recipients a year since 1993 to show appreciation for dedicated work in helping preserve and sustain rural culture.

"Shirley exudes love for her hometown and she has always shared her hometown pride or concern with me in a way that touches me deeply," said Foundation director Penner. "She doesn’t know it but her words, her volunteerism, and her love for her town motivate me to do our work. This was the most personal award we’ve ever given."

On Oct. 9, the foundation presented a We Kan! Award to McCracken native Tim Rues, 62. Tim is the curator at Constitution Hall in Lecompton. The name of his award was "More than a curator." The ceremony took place on a porch of the state historic site as friends, families, and dignitaries gathered below in the street.

***

The Kansas Department of Transportation recognized employees celebrating state service anniversaries in November.

Employees from The News circulation area who were recognized included: Stacey Reeves, Engineering Technician Senior, Hutchinson, celebrating 20 years; and Mark Fulcher, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Ashland, and Joyce Muhlenbruch, Construction Engineer, Dodge City, both marking 10 years.

***

Three area judges were among 13 from across the state who will join the Kansas Supreme Court to hear and help decide cases on the court's October 26 to 30, docket that will take place virtually.

The judges will fill a vacancy on the bench created by Justice Carol Beier's retirement. Several judges also will serve in place of justices recused in hearing some cases.

All cases will be heard by videoconference and live-streamed on the Supreme Court YouTube channel.

Reno County District Judge Trish Rose of the 27th Judicial District will hear oral arguments in Appeal No. 120,103: State of Kansas v. Quincy R.T. Carter, at 9 a.m. Monday.

Rose was elected judge in 2010. She previously was in private practice and served as mayor and on the city council in Hutchinson. She graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law.

District Judge Frank Meisenheimer of the 30th Judicial District will hear oral arguments in two cases at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, including Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Brown Jr., and Appeal No. 121,203: State of Kansas v. Zachary Buck-Schrag.

Meisenheimer became a judge in 2012. He previously was in private practice and served as Kingman County counselor. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law.

The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.

District Judge Clinton Peterson of the 26th Judicial District will hear oral arguments in Appeal No. 121,075: State of Kansas v. Michael L. Phillips, 9 a.m. Thursday.

Peterson was elected judge in 2008 and oversees the criminal docket in the 26th Judicial District. He was in private practice and served as a prosecutor in the Seward County Attorney's Office. He graduated from Washburn University School of Law.

The 26th Judicial District is composed of Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties.

***

GREAT BEND – While a big part of Vicky Dayton’s job is using her encyclopedic knowledge of government regulations, it is not what has gotten her up in the morning for 25 years.

Instead, Dayton’s passion for the job comes from knowing the effect Housing Opportunities Inc. (HOI), 1313 Stone, has had on hundreds of families – with more to come.

Dayton’s last official day as HOI’s executive director is Nov. 13. However, she will stay on as a consultant to her replacement, Callie Miller, until the end of the year. Miller has been the bookkeeper and Dayton’s right hand for nearly seven years.

Dayton, an HOI co-founder, officially began her association with the non-profit entity as a volunteer board member in 1995; she was named executive director in 2000.

HOI-managed apartments are designed for those 55 and older with low-to-moderate incomes.

So far, HOI has been awarded over $41 million to build rental and ownership housing. It has added more than $14 million to market and non-market property values and paid over $1 million in property taxes, over $25 million to local contractors and subcontractors, and more than $4 million in wages.

The first step that led to all of this was a $3,600 donation from the Ellinwood City Council for HOI’s first project – The Oaks, a 12-unit complex in Ellinwood.

Today, HOI owns, manages and maintains 228 rentals. Other towns involved are Great Bend, Hoisington, Larned, Lyons, Sterling and Scott City. It has served more than 600 families.

The next step, a 24-unit complex called Quail Cove, is in the works on Great Bend’s far west side.

Dayton plans to take a week off and then go back to work with her husband, Norman, at Dayton Security; they have owned the local venture since 1982. And then there are their two grandchildren to spend time with.