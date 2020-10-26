The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Two of the new positive cases that were reported in the county Monday involve inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility. And one of the new cases involves an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The remaining 18 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Health Department also reported Monday that one case that previously was counted in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This change impacts the total number of cases reported for the county.

There have been 1,436 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 882 cases involving LCF inmates, 118 cases involving USP inmates, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Seven people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 87 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Eighteen Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

