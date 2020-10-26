A Leavenworth man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection to an August incident that involved the shooting of a Salina police officer, according to a news release from the Kansas Attorney General's Office.

Adam Drew Humphrey, 36, Leavenworth, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that took place during an attempted traffic stop near Salina. In addition to the officer who was shot and injured, one additional Salina police officer and a Saline County sheriff’s deputy were shot at but uninjured, according to the news release.

Another defendant, Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 37, Wichita, faces two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement in connection to the same incident.

Shawn Patrick Humphrey is being held in the Saline County Jail. Adam Drew Humphrey is being held in the Shawnee County Jail.

The case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Saline County attorney.